NW Children's Theater Presents SEUSSICAL! Online, June 17-30

NW Children's Theater & School (NWCT) Presents: Seussical! Book, music, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Digital Shows: June 17-30, 2020.

Join Horton the elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, and the Cat in the Hat in a madcap musical extravaganza that soars through the limitless imagination of Dr. Seuss. From the tiny land of Whoville to the Jungle of Nool, Seuss' timeless tales leap from page to "stage."

The Seussical digital event is much more than just a video. In addition to a link to stream the show, your ticket will get you access to exclusive Seuss-themed content - like crafts, recipes, and games - to prepare your home for top-notch "fun that is funny!"

More information here on our Digital, Live Watch Party, and Deluxe Family Packages. Or, continue reading below:

Digital Ticket - Sliding Scale $1-8

24-hour link to Seussical Online

Digital Activity Kit - Includes digital games, recipes, activities, and more!

Live Watch Party Package - $25

24-hour link to Seussical Online

Seussical Online Digital Activity Kit

Craft Kit - We mail you Seuss-themed goodies and crafting materials with video guides.

LIVE Watch Party - In addition to your 24-hour Seussical ticket, you are invited to a live viewing event with the Seussical cast and crew.

Deluxe Family Package - $100

24-hour link to Seussical Online

Digital Activity Kit

Craft Kit

LIVE Watch Party

Personalized Video Chat "Meet & Greet" with a character from the show

LIVE 45-minute Seussical-themed workshop, led by an NWCT teaching artist.

