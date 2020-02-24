Milagro Presents THE CORRIDO

Milagro is proud to present, in association with Radical Evolution, The Corrido of the San Patricios, written by Beto O'Byrne, developed in collaboration with Radical Evolution and El Teatro Campesino.

The Corrido of San Patricios runs March 19 - April 11, 2020 on the Milagro MainStage.

In 1846, two hundred US soldiers defected from the American army to fight for Mexico during the Mexican-American War. These Irish immigrants came to be known as the "Los San Patricios", revered in Mexico and Ireland as folk heroes, and considered traitors to the US military.

For rtickets and more information visit milagro.org or https://milagro.org/event/corrido/





