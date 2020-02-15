Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE ODD COUPLE

Lakewood Theatre Company continues its 67th season of live theatre with Neil Simons's comedy, The Odd Couple. Neil Simon's legendary exploration of the relationship between fastidious Felix and his sloppy roommate Oscar is one of the most iconic and enduring pieces of 20th-century American comedy. The production, directed by Pat Patton, demonstrates that opposites can attract, but more likely they lead to hilarious results!

Performances begin March 6 and continue through April 12, 2020, playing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, one Wednesday performance (March 25) at 7:30 PM, Sunday evenings at 7:00 PM (Mar. 22 & April 5), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (Mar. 8, 15, 29 and Apr. 5, 12). The show's title sponsors are Bill & Barbara Warner. The directorial sponsor is The Springs Living in Lake Oswego. The Guest Artist Sponsor is Bonnie Conger.

The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. Ticket prices are $34/adults and $32/seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

Special note: On Wednesday, March 25, the theatre continues its program called WOW: 25/35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At this performance, there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before curtain courtesy of Owen Roe. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The story: In one of Neil Simon's most recognizable and timeless comedies, the uptight Felix Unger (Grant Byington), a neurotic, neat freak arrives at the weekly poker party hosted by his messy friend Oscar Madison (Don Alder). Felix is depressed and out of sorts after being thrown out by his wife. Fearing Felix will try something desperate, Oscar, himself in the process of being divorced by his wife, invites Felix to move in with him. Within a few days, this mismatched pair is on the verge of mutual murder: Felix frustrated by Oscar's slovenliness, while Oscar is driven insane by Felix's obsession with cleanliness.

The show's cast also includes Danny Bruno, Todd Hermanson, Mark Schwahn, and Gary Powell as the poker buddies. Melissa Whitney and Christy Bigelow play the Pigeon sisters, Oscar's neighbors with whom Oscar attempts to set up a potentially passionate double date. This beloved comedy by Neil Simon is both surprisingly poignant and side-splittingly funny.

LTC's production of The Odd Couple is directed by Pat Patton, the stage manager is Micah Steury, assistant stage manager is Hyrum Nicholas, scenic design is by John Gerth, sound design is by Marcus Storey, lighting design is by Nate & Juniper Zwainlesk, costume design is by Jessica Carr Miller, properties design is by Jim Crino, and the producer is Steve Knox.





