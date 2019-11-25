First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Portland Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Portland:

Best Actor in a Musical
Victor Polanco - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 21%
 Ryan Alvarado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 10%
 Asher Ross - SHIVER - OCT 8%

Best Actor in a Play
Charles Grant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 17%
 Michael Mendelson - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Artists Repertory Theatre 9%
 Richardo Vazquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 9%

Best Actress in a Musical
Paola Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 16%
 Sophia Takla - ELLA ENCHANTED - Oregon Children's Theatre 11%
 Hannah Sapitan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stumptown Stages 9%

Best Actress in a Play
Shelley B. Shelley - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 16%
 Clara Liis-Hillier - HURL - Corrib Theatre 12%
 Lauren Steele - QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Choreography
William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 23%
 Jessica Wallenfels - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%
 Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design
Darrin J. Pufall-Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 16%
 Morgan Meister - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 13%
 Melissa Heller - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 12%

Best Director of a Musical
May Adrales - IN THE HEIGTS - Portland Center Stage 14%
 Matt Zrebski - SHIVER - OCT 13%
 Jayne Stevens & Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Director of a Play
James Dixon - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 18%
 Scott Palmer - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 16%
 Jamie M Rea - JESUS HOPPED THE A TRAIN - Beirut Wedding/Coho 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 16%
 NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 13%
 SHIVER - OCT 10%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 16%
 BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 15%
 THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 10%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Curtis Allen - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 15%
 Alex Nicholson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%
 Ezra Johnson - OLIVER! - Eastside Theater Company 7%

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Chris Murphy - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Twilight Theater Company 14%
 Ricardo Vasquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 13%
 Gerrin Delane Mitchell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 12%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Hannah Sapitan - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 13%
 Kelsey Hoeffel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%
 Lillian Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 9%

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Yesenia Lopez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 14%
 Lydia Ellis-Curry - EQUUS - Twilight Theater Company 8%
 Shani Harris Bagwell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 7%

Best Lighting Design
Rusty Tennant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 22%
 Jurnee Neeko - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 17%
 David Castaneda - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 13%

Best Musical
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 14%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 13%
 SHIVER - OCT 9%

Best Musical Direction
Darcy White - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lakewood Theater 18%
 Eric Nordin - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 15%
 Devin Desmond - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Enlightened Theatrics 12%

Best Play
BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 16%
 THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 15%
 THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 8%

Best Set Design
Tyler Buswell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 14%
 John Ellingson - MARY POPPINS - NWCT 12%
 Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12%

Best Sound Design
Phillip Johnson - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS! - Oregon Children's Theatre 15%
 Jeff Peterson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 14%
 Brian K. Moen - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 14%

