First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Portland Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Portland:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Victor Polanco - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 21%
Ryan Alvarado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 10%
Asher Ross - SHIVER - OCT 8%
Charles Grant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 17%
Michael Mendelson - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Artists Repertory Theatre 9%
Richardo Vazquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 9%
Paola Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 16%
Sophia Takla - ELLA ENCHANTED - Oregon Children's Theatre 11%
Hannah Sapitan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stumptown Stages 9%
Shelley B. Shelley - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 16%
Clara Liis-Hillier - HURL - Corrib Theatre 12%
Lauren Steele - QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%
William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 23%
Jessica Wallenfels - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%
Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%
Darrin J. Pufall-Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 16%
Morgan Meister - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 13%
Melissa Heller - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 12%
May Adrales - IN THE HEIGTS - Portland Center Stage 14%
Matt Zrebski - SHIVER - OCT 13%
Jayne Stevens & Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%
James Dixon - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 18%
Scott Palmer - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 16%
Jamie M Rea - JESUS HOPPED THE A TRAIN - Beirut Wedding/Coho 6%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 16%
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 13%
SHIVER - OCT 10%
THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 16%
BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 15%
THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 10%
Curtis Allen - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 15%
Alex Nicholson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%
Ezra Johnson - OLIVER! - Eastside Theater Company 7%
Chris Murphy - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Twilight Theater Company 14%
Ricardo Vasquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 13%
Gerrin Delane Mitchell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 12%
Hannah Sapitan - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 13%
Kelsey Hoeffel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%
Lillian Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 9%
Yesenia Lopez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 14%
Lydia Ellis-Curry - EQUUS - Twilight Theater Company 8%
Shani Harris Bagwell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 7%
Rusty Tennant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 22%
Jurnee Neeko - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 17%
David Castaneda - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 13%
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 14%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 13%
SHIVER - OCT 9%
Darcy White - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lakewood Theater 18%
Eric Nordin - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 15%
Devin Desmond - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Enlightened Theatrics 12%
BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 16%
THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 15%
THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 8%
Tyler Buswell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 14%
John Ellingson - MARY POPPINS - NWCT 12%
Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12%
Phillip Johnson - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS! - Oregon Children's Theatre 15%
Jeff Peterson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 14%
Brian K. Moen - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 14%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.