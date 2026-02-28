Photos: PHOTOS: First Look At PSU’s SPRING AWAKENING

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Portland State University’s School of Music & Theater officially opened its highly anticipated production of the Tony Award-winning rock musical Spring Awakening February 27 at Lincoln Performance Hall.

Marking a major milestone for the program, Spring Awakening is the first musical produced by the PSU School of Music & Theater in over a decade. Directed by Theresa Robbins Dudeck, the production features a raw, contemporary lens on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play, juxtaposed against Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s electrifying alt-rock score.

The production stars Richie Olson as Melchior, Evii Anderson as Wendla, and Callum Cassee as Moritz. They are joined by a dynamic ensemble including Emmett Rothermich (Hanschen), Lennox Blodgett (Ernst), Jason Nuesa (Georg), Mateo Torres Lopez (Otto), Chloe Duckart (Martha), Savannah Wells (Ilse), Lyn Nguyen (Anna), and Mila Robertson (Thea). The "Adult" roles are portrayed by Carter Edwards and Jeananne Kelsey.

Rounding out the powerhouse creative team are Zachariah Galatis (Music Direction), Franco Nieto (Choreography), Caitlin Lushington (Intimacy Choreography), and Solomon Weisbard (Scenic and Lighting Design). The production features a live seven-piece rock band integrated into the onstage action.

"This process has been a joyous immersion into a challenging, deeply satisfying art form," said director Theresa Robbins Dudeck. "Our ensemble brings this story to life with a passion and honesty that resonates across generations."

Spring Awakening runs through March 7, 2026, at Lincoln Performance Hall.

Photo Credit: Chad Lanning

Carter Jon and Cal Cassee

Richie Olson and the Company

Evii Anderson, Lyn Nguyen and the Company

Chloe Duckart and Savannah Wells

Richie Olson and Evii Anderson

Evii Anderson, Jeananne Kelsey and Carter Jon