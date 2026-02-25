Lakewood Theatre Company to Stage BY GEORGE, IT'S LAURA This March

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lakewood Theatre Company’s Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems, adds a midweek musical attraction, By George, It’s Laura, by Laura Ward Collins and Steven Gross. The musical revue will be presented on Lakewood’s Side Door Stage on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, at 7:00 PM, and on Wednesday, March 18, at 2:00 PM.

George Abbott, known for the “Abbott touch,” is considered one of the most successful directors, writers, and producers in Broadway history. He was also a legendary mentor to many. In this production, audiences will join his niece, Laura Ward Collins; music director Steven Gross; and actor-singer Ben Tissell for a musical cabaret about “paying it forward,” viewed through the lens of Mr. Abbott's unparalleled influence on Broadway and Laura’s Great-Great Uncle George's legacy within her family.

By George, It’s Laura will have only two performances: Tuesday, March 17, at 7:00 PM and Wednesday, March 18, at 2:00 PM. Ticket prices are $30 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online.

“I’m a sentimental, romantic soul…and that didn’t just happen randomly. I grew up in a family where the beautiful ballads and comedic tunes from the early and Golden Years of Broadway were not just entertainment but part of our family history and lore. Did I recognize their significance in terms of Broadway history while I was growing up?…absolutely not. I certainly do in midlife, though, and that is where the inspiration for By George, It’s Laura came from. This is a chapter in my family’s story. But I hope audience members who come to the cabaret will reflect on the significance of familial legacy in their own lives.”

The revue features songs from many memorable Abbott shows, including classic tunes such as Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered; Once in Love with Amy; They Say It's Wonderful / I Got Lost in His Arms; This Can't Be Love; When Did I Fall in Love; Sing Happy and Once Upon a Time.

Lakewood’s production of By George, It’s Laura is directed by James Snyder, with musical direction by Steven Gross. Performances take place on Lakewood Theatre’s Side Door stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.