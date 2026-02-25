Portland Opera To Present FELLOW TRAVELERS At Newmark Theatre

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Portland Opera will present the contemporary American opera of their 25/26 season, Fellow Travelers, March 7, 11, 13 & 15M at the Newmark Theatre.

A powerful and deeply moving historic snapshot, Fellow Travelers is set amidst the Lavender Scare of midcentury McCarthyism, when persecution of LGBTQ+ people within the Federal government was rampant. This modern lyric opera is about the bravery it takes to be one's authentic self, even when society demands secrecy and silence.

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon (later adapted into a groundbreaking Showtime miniseries) Fellow Travelers was composed by Gregory Spears with a libretto by Greg Pierce. Set in Washington, D.C., under the shadow of the McCarthy hearings, the opera tells the story of State Department official Hawkins Fuller and idealistic newcomer Timothy Laughlin as they meet, fall in love, and are torn apart by persecution and betrayal.

Tenderly directed by Kevin Newbury, Fellow Travelers is both entertaining and compelling, a queer love story and a political thriller. Its heart-wrenching songs convey a message of love through adversity that resonates deeply with our community's spirit, especially in these politically tumultuous times.

Produced in association with the Up Until Now Collective, Fellow Travelers is partnering with The American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York to add names and stories of federal employees forced out of their careers to the Lavender Names Project. Images of these forebears are included in the stagecraft of this production.

Featuring a diverse group of local and national talent, the principal singers will be supported by the Portland Opera Orchestra.

Single tickets are on sale for all performances, with substantial discounts being offered to LGBTQ+ affinity groups for the Wednesday March 11th “Community Night” performance. Discounted pricing is also available for Oregon Trail Card holders, students, and military members.

REMAINING PRODUCTIONS OF THE 25/26 SEASON

Fellow Travelers

Saturday 3/7/26 7:30 PM, Wednesday 3/11/26 7:30 PM, Friday 3/13/26 7:30 PM, Sunday 3/15/26 2 PM

Newmark Theatre

Saturday 3/7/26 7:30 PM, Wednesday 3/11/26 7:30 PM, Friday 3/13/26 7:30 PM, Sunday 3/15/26 2 PM Newmark Theatre Performed in English with English Captions

Verdi's Requiem

Saturday 5/16/2026 7:30 PM

Keller Auditorium

Saturday 5/16/2026 7:30 PM Keller Auditorium Performed in Latin