ALICE IN WONDERLAND: A JAZZ MUSICAL Returns To Northwest Children’s Theater

Northwest Children's Theater will present the return of Alice in Wonderland: A Jazz Musical from March 28 through April 19 on The Schnitzer Stage at The Judy in downtown Portland. This marks the third time the company has produced the show and its first staging at The Judy.

Conceived and composed by Portland jazz pianist Ezra Weiss and based on the novel by Lewis Carroll, the musical reimagines Wonderland through a jazz lens. Directed by Sarah Jane Hardy, the production incorporates live instruments as central storytelling elements, with characters inspired by notable jazz artists. The Caterpillar, influenced by Miles Davis, plays trumpet; the March Hare draws from Ornette Coleman’s “Congeniality”; and the Mad Hatter takes inspiration from Thelonious Monk.

Jazz Society of Oregon Hall of Fame inductee Marilyn Keller stars as the Queen of Hearts. The cast also includes Asher Smith as Alice, Kevin-Michael Moore as the Caterpillar and John Ellingson as the Mad Hatter. A four-piece jazz band featuring Charlie Brown (piano), Patrick Goličnik (bass), Tyson Stubalek (drums) and Mary-Sue Tobin (saxophone) performs live on stage.

The musical premiered in 2009, and its original cast album was named to Talkin’ Broadway’s 2009 Top 10 Cast Albums list. Weiss was later featured in DownBeat Magazine for the project.

Performances take place at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekends, with additional weekday student matinees scheduled. A sensory-friendly performance will be offered Sunday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m., with pay-what-you-will tickets starting at $5. An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Sunday, March 29 at 12:00 p.m.

The production is supported in part by the Oregon Arts Commission, Kafoury McDougal: Lawyers for the People, NWCT donor families, and media sponsors PDX Parent and NW Kids.