Tickets Now Available for FREEDOM, a New Rock Musical at HART

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) selected Chari Smith's new rock musical Freedom to be a part of their Fertile Ground Festival of New Works lineup. The performance is on Sunday, April 12 at 7:30pm at HART 185 SE Washington Street, Hillsboro, Oregon.

Live performance ticket:

$10 Adult tickets

$8 for seniors and students

$5 Arts for All

Watch it Online ticket: $7

Freedom is a bold reimagining of the story of Moses. It pulls back the curtain on this ancient tale, giving voice to the women whose courage has long been overlooked. A powerful story of our shared humanity that asks: what are you willing to fight for?

With Passover (April 1–8) marking the annual retelling of Moses' story, Freedom lands just days later on April 12 — retelling this traditional story in a new way.

Tyranny remains part of our global narrative. Freedom transforms this epic tale into an accessible, emotionally grounded story that speaks to our shared humanity.

“Freedom is an emotional musical journey through the story you probably know in your mind, but haven't felt in your heart this way before.” — Audience member, 2024 performance.

Freedom recently won a juried spot in the New Works Cabaret at Theatre Arlington in Texas.