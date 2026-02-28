David Fuks' ALMA DE LUNA to Make World Premiere at Hillsboro Artists’ Regional Theatre

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David Fuks' play Alma de Luna will make its world premiere this March at Hillsboro Artists’ Regional Theatre.

The play will run from March 14 to March 29.

The play is a universal parable of grief, belonging and resilience, centered on a Latino American family navigating loss and love, and asking what we owe one another in the wake of heartbreak and healing.

"I’m incredibly proud to bring Alma de Luna to Hillsboro Artists’ Regional Theatre," said Fuks. “This story has lived with me for years, and to share it here, while actively engaging Hillsboro’s Latino community, means everything. Many families have experienced real hardship recently. This production, directed by Humberto Mungia, is an invitation: to witness, to reflect, and to stand together. We wish to invite members of the greater metropolitan community to come to HART and enjoy this important play."

Luna Gomez has grown up in a house laden with her parents’ unresolved grief over the death of her beloved older sister, Alma. Alma was 9 years old when she died protecting her then 3-year-old sister from an oncoming truck. Alma’s spirit has been haunting and protecting Luna since that day more than 20 years ago. Luna must confront her parents and help them face their loss to set her sister’s spirit, and herself, free.

"Alma de Luna is a solidarity-forward passion project that reflects commitment to celebrating the rich diversity that our community has to offer and reminding us that we often share far more in common than we realize," said HART artistic director Harrison Butler.