Community Voices Project Launches With Work From 12 Black PDX-Based Artists

Portland Center Stage announces the new series Community Voices Project and launches it with the release of 12 works from celebrated Black artists based in Portland: Cycerli Ash, Ayanna Berkshire, Bobby Bermea, Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr., Phil Johnson, Treasure Lunan, Tamera Lyn, Lauren Modica, Vin Shambry, Ithica Tell, Wanda Walden, and Damaris Webb.

The Community Voices Project delivers arresting, uplifting work straight from an artist's home to the viewer's - including monologues, poems, songs, or visual art of the artists' choosing. The Community Voices Project was developed to celebrate and amplify the diverse voices of the actors, designers, and storytellers in the Pacific Northwest, while they are unable to perform for live audiences. New featured artists will be added each month. This initiative is the first offering from the PCS Remix: Original Works program.

Portland Center Stage chose to feature the work of 12 Black artists as the launching point for this new initiative as part of its efforts to to engage with and support the Black Lives Matter movement at every level of the organization. Portland Center Stage seeks to actively dismantle racism within its own institution and community, and also within the American theater establishment as a whole, where white supremacy has been a core foundation.

"The opportunity to highlight these 12 incredible Portland theater artists in the launch of the Community Voices Project is a joy," Artistic Director Marissa Wolf said. "The expansive possibilities of artists sharing what's in their hearts and minds through monologues, songs, poems, and visual art creates a direct connection between artists and audiences, in a moment when a bond between us, even in isolation, is so crucial."

"So much of our job is to be a conduit between our audiences and our artists," added Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller. "This project allows us such a wonderful gift - the opportunity to amplify the vast and varied talents of members within our community, while hearing directly from the artist's themselves, often in their own words."

COMMUNITY VOICES PROJECT

The following selection of monologues, poems, songs, and visual art can be found at pcs.org/community-voices. Each piece will be available online for 26 weeks. New works will be added each month.

Cycerli Ash - That's The Power

Video recording of a monologue written and performed by Cycerli Ash

Ayanna Berkshire - A Hug/A Continued Hug/A Journey

Poems by Ayanna Berkshire

Bobby Bermea - Monologue from Dutchman by Amiri Baraka

Video recording of a monologue performed by Bobby Bermea

Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr. - "On a Good Day" by Joanna Newsom

Video recording of a song performed by Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr.

Phil Johnson - "Offensive Images" Collection

Visual art and audio piece by Phil Johnson

Treasure Lunan - Monologue from The Sins of Rebethany Chastain by Daniel Guyton

Video recording of a monologue performed by Treasure Lunan

Tamera Lyn - breath & electricity

Poetry written and performed by Tamera Lyn

Lauren Modica - monologue from Ruined by Lynn Nottage

Video recording of a monologue performed by Lauren Modica

Vin Shambry - "Brother Man" by Christopher Varnado

Video recording of a song performed by Vin Shambry

Ithica Tell - "Fortune My Foe" from The Shakespeare Cafe: Let Thy Good Times Roll

by Elizabeth Elias Huffman and Andy Qunta

Video recording of a song performed by Ithica Tell

Wanda Walden - "Tribute to Our Grandcestors"

Visual art by Wanda Walden

Damaris Webb - The Box Marked Black: Tales of a Halfrican-American growing up Mulatto. With sock puppets!

Video recording of storytelling/monologue written and performed by Damaris Webb



