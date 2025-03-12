Cast Set For MAKE ME A SONG at Bridgetown Salem Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridgetown Portland Musical Theatre has announced its cast for MAKE ME A SONG: The Music of William Finn, its first Salem-specific musical theater production. Make Me a Song features the talents of celebrated Mid-Valley performers Nehemiah Creel, Stephanie Gibbs, Lance Nuttman and Beth Sobo Turk. The show is directed by Seth Renne, with music direction by Devin Desmond. Additionally, young performers round out the evening of William Finn's music, featuring: Coleman Casebeer, Sage Gonzalez, Emily Irvin, Tyson Miller, Aven Thornhill, Theo Ueng and Neil Yeh-Crawford.

Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn is a celebration showcasing the songs of one of the most acclaimed composer-lyricists currently writing for the musical theatre. A two-time Tony Award winner for the groundbreaking musical, Falsettos, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, William Finn is a true living legend. Make Me a Song is big, boisterous and life-loving, like Finn himself. The musical revue was originally conceived by Rob Ruggiero and ran Off-Broadway in 2006 with a subsequent London offering in 2007.

Salem performances are in the Verona Studio Theatre at the historic Reed Opera House, 189 Liberty St NE, Salem OR 97301. Performances are: Thursday/Friday April 24 and 25 7:30pm, and Saturday/Sunday April 26 and 27 at 2:00pm.

