Britt Festival Orchestra Cancels 2020 Season

After careful consideration, Britt Music & Arts Festival's Board of Directors, staff, and musicians of the Britt Orchestra Committee have agreed the 2020 BFO Season cannot proceed as they had planned. All previously scheduled performances between July 31 - August 16, 2020 have been canceled. The Britt staff and BFO musicians will explore a variety of alternative possibilities to keep the magic of our orchestra alive in the southern Oregon community, ranging from virtual concerts to smaller, more intimate performances by members of our BFO as conditions permit.



The decision to cancel the previously scheduled performances was not made lightly, and comes with the health and well-being of the southern Oregon community, the orchestra musicians, and host families in mind. Over ninety members of the BFO travel from all over the world to share their music at Britt. Given the guidance provided by international, national, and regional health organizations to restrict travel as much as possible, the orchestra are committed to do our part to minimize the risk of an outbreak that could endanger the health of our community.

For those who have purchased tickets to the 2020 Britt Festival Orchestra, the value of your tickets will be credited to your Britt account by default if you do not request a donation or refund option.

The orchestra asks you to consider a tax-deductible donation of the value of your tickets to the Britt Festival Orchestra, which will help to ensure the future of the BFO. Alternatively, you may use the value of 2020 tickets toward 2021 Festival ticket purchases, or refunds will be issued. Please email or call the Box Office for assistance.





