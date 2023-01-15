Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre Revives Monthly Cabaret Series

January Cabaret is set for Friday, January 27, 2023.

Jan. 15, 2023  

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre Revives Monthly Cabaret Series

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre is reviving its monthly cabaret series, with the first performance on Friday January 27th 2023 at the Bridgetown Black Box. The January cabaret will feature Bridgetown students - teens and adults - sharing the cabaret spotlight, with solo performances. January's performers include: Justine-Elise Beall, Camille Hildebrant, Emily Smith and Alina Ziak. Mak Kastelic is music director and pianist for the performance.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "We launched our Bridgetown Cabaret Series in 2020. Of course, with the lockdown for COVID, our plans for continuing the series on a monthly basis was put on hold. We're thrilled to be able to provide this performance format and venue for students and audiences - particularly in our new space in The Tiffany Center in downtown Portland. We have exciting and fun cabarets planned for the months ahead!"

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

January Cabaret is set for Friday, January 27, 2023 at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, located at 711 SW 14th Avenue, Portland OR 97205. www.bridgetownconservatory.org.

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219063®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcheckout.square.site%2Fbuy%2F7665AKY7LRACWXSENEBXSHDW?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Reservations recommended - limited seating!




