Anthony Rapp Will Deliver Conference Keynote and Concert at Inaugural Stage The Change PNW Conference

Broadway Star Anthony Rapp will open the Tower Theatre Foundation's Inaugural Stage the Change PNW Conference in Bend, Oregon on Friday, May 20, 2022 with a keynote to conference attendees followed by a concert to attendees as well as members of the general public.

Anthony Rapp (Broadway's If/Then, Rent, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown) is one of Broadway's most celebrated rock and rollers, an author and a film and TV star (currently playing the first openly gay character on Start Trek: Discovery). After his inspiring keynote speech to high school attendees, Rapp will make his Tower Theatre performance debut with a concert filled with songs that have inspired him. Of course, this will include iconic songs from Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The Stage the Change conference is being held outside of New York for the first time and is in partnership with the New York-based nonprofit also called Stage the Change. Since 2013, Stage the Change in New York has offered a conference to high school students with the mission to empower teens to use performing arts to find their social voice and be catalysts for change. Guest speakers and panelists at the New York conference have included Tony-Award winning Broadway star Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly, Book of Mormon, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hair), television, film and stage actress Jessica Hecht (Friends, Fiddler on the Roof), Broadway composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Shrek, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Terrence McNally, four time Tony Award winning playwright, Broadway Producer and activities Tom Kirdahy, Drama Desk Award Winner, writer, actress and activist, Anna Deavere Smith; Broadway actor and playwright.

High School students in the Pacific Northwest attending the full, two-day Stage the Change conference, will enjoy:

Friday evening - Broadway and TV Star Anthony Rapp to give keynote at the Tower Theatre (performance to follow keynote and concert tickets are also on sale to the general public)

Saturday morning - Author, Museum at Warm Springs Director and Former Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody to deliver keynote at the Tower Theatre

Saturday afternoon - Three interactive workshop sessions with four themed tracks, titled:

Art and Racism; Environmental Activism; LGBTQ+ Equality; Adversity Meets Innovation

The twelve workshops will be held at our two partner sites in Bend: COCC and OSU-Cascades. Confirmed workshop presenters include: Johamy Morales of Seattle Children's Theater, Oluyinka Akinjiola of Rejoice Diaspora, John Kish Actor/Owner of Somewhere That's Green, #instaballet, Choreographer Shaun Keylock, Actor Marcus LeGrand, Composer Chris Thomas, Hip Hop Musician Mic Crenshaw, Singer-Songwriter Maiah Wynne, Intimacy Director J.C. "Jace" Meyer-Crosby, Actor/Dancer/Musician and Chair of Native American Studies at Southern Oregon University Brent Florendo.

Saturday night

7 pm - a curated opportunity at the Tower Theatre for theatre, dance and music groups to perform diverse and inclusive works, showcasing student art activists actually Staging the Change.

9 pm - all attendees will enjoy a post-performance dessert celebration sponsored by Bonta and conference wrap-up.

Cost for 2-Day/All-Access Conference is $20 and can be purchased at https://www.towertheatre.org/education/stage-the-change/. All students and chaperones need to purchase a pass.

Tower Theatre thanks our supporters: Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, BendBroadband, St. Charles Health System, Pacific Power, MDU Resources, and Columbia Bank for their support for this inaugural conference. More thanks to Bonta Gelato for sponsoring the dessert reception. Stage the Change is made possible in part by a grant from Oregon Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Thank you to Brad Ruder and Limelight Entertainment for being the performance sponsor of the Anthony Rapp concert.