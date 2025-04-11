ALICE BY HEART to Open At Metropolitan Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Metropolitan Performing Arts will present Alice by Heart, the poignant and magical musical from Grammy and Tony award-winning creators, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), with book co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress). Performances run May 9-25, 2025 at Metropolitan Performing Arts.

Set in the war torn underground of World War II London, Alice by Heart reimagines Lewis Carroll's classic tale as a story of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination. As bombs fall and a city crumbles, Alice and her ailing friend Alfred find escape and solace in the world of her favorite book, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. But as reality and fantasy blur, Alice must learn how to face grief, change, and the bittersweet complexities of growing up.

Directed by Kris Heller, with Music Direction by Melissa Sondergeld-Hood, Choreography by Chynna Rae Shurts and Conducted by Alex Trull, Alice by Heart combines dreamlike storytelling with a powerful indie-pop score. The production showcases a talented young cast, including Molly Jung (Alice), Emerson Skogen (White Rabbit), Brenna Comastro (Red Queen), Aidan Hefely (Mad Hatter), Sabrina Fricchione (Cheshire Cat). Along with an outstanding ensemble, they bring this hauntingly beautiful story to life with inventive staging, dynamic choreography, and heartfelt performances.

"In taking the audience to Wonderland, Alice learns to cope with grief." says Director Kris Heller. "Each page turn of the story introduces themes and characters that help her heal as time in turn is running out for her friend, Alfred. There is a beautiful hope in this story that brings sanity to events that feel mad."

