A WINDOW INTO TENNESSEE to Play at Fertile Ground Festival of New Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Window into Tennessee by Sandra de Helen will be performed at 21 Ten Theatre as part of this year's Fertile Ground Festival of New Works. This one-man show stars Michael J. Teufel. Louanne Moldovan directs.

The play is a portrayal of Tennessee Williams as a man in his prime, after he's had success, and after he's suffered the loss of the great love of his life. Tennessee laughs too loud, drinks too much, takes too many pills. He appears extroverted in order to compensate for the introverted, painfully shy Tom inside. Michael shows audiences the real man, the self-destructive, fearful poet who loves too much, and makes us love him in the process.

Performances are April 14 and 18 at 7:30pm and April 19 at noon. Approximate run time is one hour. The show will run as part of the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works.

Comments