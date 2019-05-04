[A LOVE STORY] By Enda Walsh At Third Rail Opens In May

A young woman waits alone in a room for her number to be called. On the other side of the wall, a young man watches her. A choice must be made, one that will disrupt the course of their lives forever. The line between dreams and reality blurs in this multi-media exploration of what it means to wait...to hope...and to remember. In a dangerous, dystopian world, what if love is the most powerful act of resistance?

"It is about 'love, enduring an oppressive, collapsing world', says [Walsh]. In truth, no one can say what it's about until they've seen it. As with most of Walsh's plays, it's up to the audience to say for themselves." -Irish Independent

Enda Walsh is a Tony and multi award-winning Irish playwright. His work has been translated into over 20 languages and has been performed internationally since 1998. His recent plays include The Same (2017), produced by Corcadorca, Lazarus (2016) with David Bowie; Arlington (2016), Ballyturk (2014), Misterman (2012) produced by Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival; and the operas The Second Violinist and The Last Hotel (2015) for Landmark Productions and Irish National Opera. His other plays include Once (2011); The New Electric Ballroom (2009), Penelope (2010) and The Walworth Farce (2006) with Druid Theatre Company; Chatroom (2005) with the National Theatre; The Small Things (2005) with Paines Plough; Bedbound (2000) with Dublin Theatre Festival; and Disco Pigs (1996) with Corcadorca. For the past 10 years he has been supported and shown work at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York. He has made four installation 'Rooms' with Paul Fahy and the GIAF: Room 303, A Girl's Bedroom, A Kitchen and this year's, Bathroom. His film work includes Disco Pigs for Temple Films and Renaissance; and Hunger for Blast and FILM4; and The Last Hotel which was made into a film for Sky Arts, produced by Brink Films, Landmark Productions and Wide Open Opera. In 2014, he received an honorary doctorate from NUI Galway.

Cast: Nick Ferrucci, Kayla Hanson, Rebecca Lingafelter*, Kerry Ryan*



Dates: May 31 - June 22, 2019, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm



Location: CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St, Portland, OR 97210



Tickets Available: By phone at 503-235-1101 or online at thirdrailrep.org



Prices: Single tickets $25 - $45 (plus online service fees). Admission included for Third Rail Members (monthly fee of $29.75).







Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You