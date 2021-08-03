The Return of the King will be performed at Wroclawski Teatr Wspolczesny.

Michael Jackson is not dead! He is alive and well, somewhere in Poland! The corpse found at the Neverland estate, in fact, belonged to his doppelganger, fully responsible for all paedophile acts that the King of Pop is wrongly accused of. He decides to return to Poland - a country in which he was loved immeasurably - to fulfil the promise made to Poles in the 90s. The promise of creating a National Amusement Park that would save with entertainment the Polish nation divided dramatically into two tribes. At least that's what he says.

Meanwhile - unaware of anything - a poor family of unfulfilled Polish artists, decides to rob the property of an eccentric rich man. Of course, for artistic purposes, or rather artistic purposes and new born benefits...

This extremely funny and ambiguous story, by one of the greatest Polish playwrights - Michał Walczak, will be presented in an unprecedented convention in world theatre. Theatre comic convention.

Creatives:

Director & music Tomasz Hynek

Scenography Małgorzata Matera

Assistant director Maciej Kowalczyk

Stage manager Katarzyna Krajewit

Poster Michał Sarna

Cast:

King Anna Kieca

Popelina Beata Rakowska, Anna Błaut

Cocomo Krzysztof Kuliński, Marek Kocot (gościnnie)

Szmira Aleksandra Dytko

Disco Maciej Kowalczyk

Michał Walczak's text was awarded in the 3rd CONTACT ZONE Drama Competition with its staging at the Wrocław Contemporary Theatre.

Co-production of the Nowy Świat Theatre Association and the Wrocław Contemporary Theatre.

The show participates in the 26th National Competition for the Staging of Polish Contemporary Art.

Learn more at https://www.wteatrw.pl/pl/index.php?id=10&idd=51.