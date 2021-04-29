Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 29, 2021  
Stary Teatr Will Present THE DEMONS Next Month

Stary Teatr will present The Demon beginning on May 8, 2021.

When Dostoevsky began publishing "The Demons" in the latter half of the nineteenth century in the pages of Russki Vyestnik, the world was in turmoil. Marxist thought was in the ascendant, industrialisation was galloping ahead, new social ideas were emerging. Nietzsche had come out with his radical critique of Christianity and all of Western culture based on Christian illusions. "The Demons" captured the spirit of these times. This tale of a group of young revolutionaries who long to bring about a great social upheaval to overthrow the old order is still considered a prophetic work. Dostoevsky made a keen assessment of the impending dangers that revolution could bring. The cruelty and unscrupulousness he ascribed to the revolutionaries were mirrored in the dreadful regimes of Stalin and his successors.

The performance uses excerpts from "Biesy po latach" film directed by A. Wajda with participation of A. Wajda and K. Zachwatowicz. The film was produced by Amulet Films Sp. z o. o.

Cast

  • Natalia Kaja Chmielewska
  • Ewa Kaim
  • Ewa Kolasińska
  • Katarzyna Krzanowska
  • Aleksandra Nowosadko, Agata Łabno (AST) **
  • Anna Paruszyńska - Czacka
  • Michał Balicki (AST)
  • Szymon Czacki
  • Zbigniew W. Kaleta, Paweł Charyton (AST)**
  • Mikołaj Kubacki
  • Stanisław Linowski
  • Daniel Namiotko (a guest actor)
  • Przemysław Przestrzelski
  • Iwona Bielska (a guest actress)
  • Jan Nowicki (picture and voice)
  • Tomasz Kudyk (musician)

Learn more at https://stary.pl/en/repertuar/the-demons/.


