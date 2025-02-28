Review: WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS at Teatr Wspolczesny Wroclaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s not a musical, per se, but music breathes through it, shaping the atmosphere, cutting through the silence, and seeping into every moment like an invisible pulse. And that brings me to the key player: Michał Litwiniec. He’s not just composing the soundscape; he is the soundscape. Positioned within the set, half-seen, half-heard, like some enigmatic figure lurking in the woods, his presence alone could tell the story. Honestly, if it were just him on stage, with nothing but his music, it would still be hauntingly powerful. But don’t get me wrong—the rest of the show is far from secondary.

The director, Marek Fiedor, crafts this world with laser focus. Every element is precise, and every choice is intentional. Nothing feels excessive or unnecessary; it’s as refined and relentless as crashing ocean waves—pushing forward, breaking down, rebuilding, over and over again.

At its simplest, the play tells the story of a society gripped by the fear of an unseen enemy. It follows characters caught in a cycle of suspicion and tension, where every rumor and every shadow only deepens the collective anxiety. Yet, in the midst of the paranoia, the play gently reminds us that the true danger might be the divisions within ourselves.

Then, the performances. Wow. Janusz Stolarski commands the stage with a voice that doesn’t just give you chills—it settles into your bones. Przemysław Kozłowski and Magdalena Taranta bring raw, unsettling energy that grips you by the throat. And the ensemble? They don’t just tell the story; they drag you into it, wrapping you up in its horror, its urgency, its skepticism.

And then there’s The Movement. Nothing is off-limits. It’s as if the body itself becomes another language—one that defies convention, challenges comfort, and forces you to feel instead of just watching. Paired with Litwiniec’s music, it turns the whole experience into something primal, immersive, and unforgettable.

All this on a very intimate plate spiced with amazing vocals that move your soul and mind.

This isn’t theatre that fades when the lights go up—this is theatre that stays with you. And honestly? We need more of that.

Photo: Filip Wierzbicki

