Review: THE SKIN OF THE SNAKE at National Theatre In Warsaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a marathon of musical performances, I thought Iâ€™d take a breather at the dramatic theatre, hoping for a quiet evening. But lo and behold, I found myself swept away in a whirlwind of emotion and songâ€”who would have thought?

Let me start by saying that Beata Fudalej as Ruth Berlau is nothing short of mesmerizing. She's like a spellbinding sorceress on stage, and I found it impossible to tear my eyes away from her. With every glance, she slaps us awake with her sensitivity, reminding us just how powerful a single performance can be. The show itself is raw and intimate, a breath of fresh air that feels as refreshing as a cool breeze on a sweltering summer day.

The ensemble of womenâ€”Aleksandra Justa, Anna UÅ‚as, Magdalena Warzecha, Monika Dryl, and Joanna Grygaâ€”shines brightly, each one a star in their own right. They remind us that behind the grand narratives of art, there are real women with emotions, joys, and loves, all bending under the weight of their artistic pursuits. Itâ€™s ironic that this story about Brecht is told through the lens of the women who surrounded him, highlighting their strength and resilience.

Artur UrbaÅ„skiâ€™s direction is sharp and focused, crafting a narrative that dances around the spirit of Bertolt Brechtâ€”who, ironically, is the ghost in the room, never seen but always felt. We witness the fierce struggle of his women, each vying for his attention and legacy, even though he remains an unseen figure. The action unfolds faster than a snowman melting in the sun, as we observe the dramatic conflict between Berlau and Brecht's "first wife," Helene Weigel, in a battle for recognition and memory.

The music, composed by Szymon Nidzworski, complements the emotional depth of the performance, while the simple yet effective set design enhances the intimate atmosphere. Itâ€™s a reminder that sometimes, less is more, and the raw essence of theatre can resonate deeply without the need for elaborate frills.

So, if youâ€™re looking for a theatrical experience thatâ€™s as captivating as it is profound, The Skin of the Snake is a must-see. I left the theatre feeling enriched, and this was refreshing and reminded me of the true power of theatre.

Photo Credit:Â Krzysztof BieliÅ„ski

Reader Reviews