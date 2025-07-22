Video: Disney's FROZEN at Pittsburgh CLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of Disney's FROZEN at the Benedum Center. The production runs from July 18th through Juky 27th. This beloved tale of sisterhood comes to life on stage, offering audiences an unforgettable blend of romance, adventure, and magic – including all the iconic songs audiences know and love, plus 12 songs written especially for the Broadway production.

That spirit of collaboration is at the heart of this production. This production of Disney's FROZEN is co-produced by Pittsburgh CLO, Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri and the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska. A creative partnership that brings together talent and shared resources across three cities.

Adding to the magic, students from the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater will perform in the Benedum Center production and serve as understudies to their peers from the Kansas City Starlight cast. These young performers will also travel to Nebraska, where they will alternate performances with Kansas City students during the Lied Center's engagement—offering a one-of-a-kind professional experience that deepens their training at Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater and broadens their horizons.



Set the magic free with Disney's spectacular, award-winning musical, Pittsburgh CLO's production of Disney's FROZEN. This jaw-dropping production will melt hearts of all ages with its extravagant beauty, iconic music, and hilarious fun. Disney's FROZEN is an unforgettable journey packed with lovable characters, thrilling surprises, and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and the worldwide smash-hit, “Let it Go."