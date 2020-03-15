The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Cancels and Postpones Upcoming Events

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has released the following statement regarding upcoming postponements and cancellations:

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Pennsylvania and its potential impact on our venues and events. The safety of our guests, staff, and artists is of paramount importance and as we follow the leadership of our public health and government officials, all Pittsburgh Cultural Trust performances, exhibitions, films, and events through April 6 have been cancelled or postponed.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding in this evolving global situation. Our guest services team will be in contact with ticket holders to shows during this period regarding ticket options.



You are a valued part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust family and from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for trusting and championing the arts in Pittsburgh. We can't wait to bring you back into our theaters and venues for amazing events and experiences in the arts.



For updates regarding Trust performances and events, please continue to check our website.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You