The Harris Theater Reopens With Multiple Screenings Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the return of programming at The Harris Theater, 809 Liberty Ave, with the three week run of Dear Evan Hansen (Directed by Stephen Chbosky), the highly anticipated film based on the popular Broadway production. The film will run on September 23 through October 14, Monday to Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and Friday to Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00p.m. For tickets and information, in-person, please visit the Harris Theater box office, call 412-456-6666, or visit TrustArts.org/Film.

Dear Evan Hansen is the breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon that now becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

"We are excited for the return of programming at the Harris and for our patrons to see the exciting renovations we have made to the historic space," says Joseph Morrison, Harris Theater Venue Manager. "What better way to welcome back theater goers than with this film!"

Concessions are available for all screenings and the Harris Theater is now BYOB.

All individuals entering a Cultural District venue must be vaccinated with exceptions for children under the age of 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. Guests who fall into one of these exception categories must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time. COVID-19 tests must be administered by an official testing center. Self-administered tests will not be accepted. All guests must wear a mask over the nose and mouth at all times while inside the Harris Theater. Masks can be temporarily removed when a guest is eating and/or drinking in their seat at the Harris Theater. For complete information on health and safety policies of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, visit trustarts.org/health.