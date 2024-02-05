THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Benedum Center This Month

Performances run Tuesday, February 27 to Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Feb. 05, 2024

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a one-week return engagement in 2019, returns to Pittsburgh for a limited engagement Tuesday, February 27 to Sunday, March 3, 2024  at the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. THE BOOK OF MORMON is presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, part of the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series.  For event information, visit Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-4800, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Orders for groups of 10+ tickets or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930, email groupsales@trustarts.org, or submit a group ticket reservation online at TrustArts.org/groupsales.  For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey ParkerRobert Lopez and Matt Stone

The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw.  The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show’ at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.




Recommended For You