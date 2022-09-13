Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shamekia Copeland and Ruthie Foster Join Forces in Powerhouse Concert at Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival

Tickets, starting at $30, are on sale now!

Register for Pittsburgh News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
Shamekia Copeland and Ruthie Foster Join Forces in Powerhouse Concert at Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival

Guitarist/vocalist Shemekia Copeland was literally born into blues royalty and founded her own kingdom of artistic expression. Composer/vocalist/ keyboardist Ruthie Foster established her own sonic citizenship by combining a melting pot of musical genres into her own distinctive sound. They come together to perform at Highmark Stadium, standing on the strong shoulders of Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Ethel Waters and countless other blues women who paved the way for them.

The Harlem-born daughter of blues legend Johnny Copeland, Shemekia called "the greatest blues singer of her generation" by The Washington Post, started her career as a child prodigy, and was signed to Alligator Records in 1997 straight out of high school. She was crowned "Queen of the Blues'' by Koko Taylor's daughter, Cookie Taylor, and has released 10 recordings as a leader, including her 1998 debut Turn Up the Heat, and her critically-acclaimed 2020 CD Uncivil War. She's also worked with B.B. King, Mick Jagger, Buddy Guy, Trombone Shorty and Gary Clark, Jr. Her newest recording, Done Come Too Far, has just been released. The album boasts an impressive roster of musicians including slide guitarist Sonny Landreth, Mississippi Hill country blues artists Cedric Burnside and Kenny Brown, Memphis soul keyboardist Charles Hodges, Oliver Wood of the Wood Brothers, Americana sensation Aaron Lee Tasjan and Pat Sansone of the group, Wilco.

"This album was made by all sides of me - happy, sad, silly, irate - they're all a part of who I am and who we all are," Copeland says. "I'm not political. I'm just talking about what's happening in this country." A perennial poll winner, Copeland recently won the Living Blues magazine Critics' Poll Award for Blues Artist of the Year (Female), and DownBeat magazine's Critics' Poll named her as its Blues Artist of the Year for the second year in a row. Copeland was also the subject of a lengthy feature story in the Washington Post Sunday Magazine, and appeared on PBS's Austin City Limits and NewsHour.

Austin-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Ruthie Foster has 11 albums as a leader, including her Grammy-nominated 2020 big band release, Live at the Paramount. She blends her elegiac vocals with the blues, folk, gospel and soul stylings. Elmore magazine declared that she "possesses a caramel-creamy and utterly breathtaking voice that electrifies and enhances everything she graces." Foster counts the influential singer/guitarist Sister Rosetta Sharpe, Sam Cooke, Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin and Koko Taylor as primary influences. She performed with the Allman Brothers, Bonnie Raitt and Susan Tedeschi, and she won seven Blues Music Awards, three Austin Music Awards, the Grand Prix du Disque award from the Académie Charles-Cros in France and a Living Blues Critics' Award for Female Blues Artist of the Year.

Foster calls her live shows "Hallelujah Time," for a good reason: She grew up singing in a gospel choir in church with her family. "Church was a huge part of the blues for me, and I think it still is," she says. "That's why I love bringing in spirituals in the middle of my set as well, because I think that's important. And I'd like to make that correlation when I'm in front of people." Foster's father was also instrumental in her introduction to the blues. "... those electric blues influences came to me through my dad. His record collection had all kinds of blues and went even into the soul arena with Ike and Tina Turner. So, there was a lot of blues, a lot of soul and a lot of gospel."

After high school, Foster studied vocal performance and engineering at McLennan Community College in Waco, and served in the Navy, where she played in several Naval bands. She released her first album, Crossover, in 1999. Her other releases include The Phenomenal Ruthie Foster, Let It Burn and Joy Comes Back.

Together, Foster and Copeland will deliver a stirring set for the ages and inspire new generations of female blues musicians.

Tickets, starting at $30, are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196424®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fblues.awaacc.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Individual day passes as well as two-day passes are also available. For additional details and the complete festival line-up, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196424®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fblues.awaacc.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Pittsburgh Premiere of Ronnie Marmo In I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Runs October 21-22Pittsburgh Premiere of Ronnie Marmo In I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Runs October 21-22
September 12, 2022

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, present “I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE.”
Vocalists Ledisi, Samara Joy, and More to Perform at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival This WeekVocalists Ledisi, Samara Joy, and More to Perform at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival This Week
September 11, 2022

George Benson, Billy Eckstine and Phyllis Hyman, are but a few of the extraordinary singers that had roots in Pittsburgh and enriched the vocal jazz tradition. The vocalists who will sing at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (PIJF), which runs from September 16-18, will expand and extend on the legacy of their Steel City forebears.
Pittsburgh's The Commonheart Celebrates New Recording At Highmark Blues & Heritage FestivalPittsburgh's The Commonheart Celebrates New Recording At Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival
September 9, 2022

In addition to being a world class jazz and blues city, Pittsburgh also boasts a strong roster of soul artists including Johnny Daye, Wild Cherry, Chuck Jackson and Louisiana Red. And though they've only been playing for eight years, The Commonheart will no doubt be included in that aforementioned listing of hometown soul greats.