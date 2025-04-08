SHUCKED, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025-2026 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season has been announced, which includes 11 productions coming to the Benedum Center beginning this year. The season will kick off in September 2025 with A Beautiful Noise. Other highlights will include Six, Wicked, Shucked, The Great Gatsby, and more.

2025-26 Pittsburgh Season Lineup

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Sept. 9–14, 2025

SIX, Oct. 7–12, 2025

Hell’s Kitchen, Nov. 4–9, 2025

Les Misérables, Nov. 25–30, 2025

Clue, Dec. 30, 2025–Jan. 4, 2026

Wicked, Jan. 14–Feb. 15, 2026

Beauty and the Beast, Feb. 24–March 1, 2026

Chicago, March 10–15, 2026

Water for Elephants, March 31–April 5, 2026

SHUCKED, April 14–19, 2026

The Great Gatsby, May 26–31, 2026

Subscriptions are now on sale. As a PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh subscriber, you'll get the best seats at the best prices, along with additional perks including the ability to buy additional single tickets for family and friends before the public onsale. Learn more here.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is one of the nation’s premier arts presenters and a major catalytic influence in Pittsburgh, having overseen one of the city’s most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts-lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Cultural Trust presents an array of quality performing and visual arts, provides comprehensive educational experiences, and stewards Pittsburgh’s Cultural District as a national model of economic revitalization through the arts.

Lauded as “the single greatest creative force in Pittsburgh,” the Cultural Trust has worked to make Pittsburgh a place where the arts can flourish. The 14-block Cultural District, a project of the Cultural Trust, has become a vibrant center for culture, art, food, and community in downtown Pittsburgh, providing a home for a broad range of performance groups and resident companies. Approximately two million people visit the Cultural District each year, generating more than $300M in economic impact for the region.

