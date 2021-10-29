Richard Thomas to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

This December, Pittsburgh CLO will bring Richard Thomas back to Pittsburgh in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 30th anniversary production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 17-23 at the Byham Theater. This production marks Pittsburgh CLO's return to live, indoor theater after its 75th Anniversary Celebration at Heinz Field this past Summer.



"I feel very privileged to be included in an illustrious line of Scrooges," said Thomas. "I am a huge Dickens fan and have always adored A Christmas Carol. Scrooge is an incredibly rich and wonderful character to play. His journey is a human right of passage filled with pain, anger, love, regret...things that we all feel. To be placed into the middle of this incredible production filled with wonderful performers is the best kind of Christmas present."



Perhaps best known for his appearances on television, including his Emmy-winning work as John-Boy on TV's The Waltons and as Agent Frank Gaad in The Americans, Richard Thomas is also an accomplished Broadway actor. Richard's stage resume includes a string of hit new plays and revivals including The Great Society, The Fifth of July, Race, 12 Angry Men, and his 2017 Tony-nominated performance in The Little Foxes. After starring in A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL this December, Richard will be kicking off the National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird in the role of Atticus Finch.



"Casting the role of Scrooge is key to making the show so special year after year," says CLO Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "I am thrilled Richard is returning to Pittsburgh and will once again portray the miserly Mr. Scrooge who finds love, hope, and redemption in the end."



Each December, Pittsburgh CLO's student matinees of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL introduce over 7,000 young people to the magic of live theater, many for the first time. Families, co-workers and groups of friends from all across the region make this beloved holiday tradition an annual outing to experience the magic of this seasonal favorite. For more information on group experiences, email groups@pittsburghclo.org.



Richard Thomas (Ebenezer Scrooge) received a Tony Award nomination for his appearance on Broadway in The Little Foxes. His other Broadway appearances include The Great Society, You Can't Take It With You, An Enemy Of The People, Race, Democracy, The Front Page, The Fifth Of July and his professional debut at 8 years old in Sunrise At Campobello. Recent performances include The Old Globe production of Othello, the Arena Stage premiere of Camp David, and the off-Broadway revival of Incident At Vichy for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination. Richard was recently seen on tour in the hit revival of 12 Angry Men and in the Tony Award winning play The Humans. On television, he created the roles of John-Boy on The Waltons for which he won the Emmy Award and is known for his appearances as Agent Frank Gaad on The Americans and Sanford Bensinger in Billions. He will next be seen on stage as Atticus Finch in the National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird.



A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at the Byham Theater (6th & Fort Duquesne Boulevard) December 17-23. Tickets range from $20 - $65 with half-price tickets for children 3-14, and are now available by calling 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or at the Theater Square Box Office.

A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL Public Performance Schedule

Friday, December 17 at 7pm

Saturday, December 18 at 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, December 19 at 2pm

Wednesday, December 22 at 7pm

Thursday, December 23 at 7pm



As we return to theaters and events this fall, Pittsburgh's Cultural District organizations outline layers of defense against COVID-19 and the safety practices for guests, staff, volunteers, and artists-the latest of which is a vaccination and mask requirement. For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 safety protocols, visit PittsburghCLO.org/Safety.