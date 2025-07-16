Prime Stage Theatre to Present Fall Fundraiser AN EVENING OF POE POURRI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prime Stage Theatre's fall fundraiser An Evening of Poe Pourri will pay tribute to a most singular guest of honor: best-selling 19th-century crime and horror author Edgar Allan Poe.

An Evening of Poe Pourri takes place Saturday, October 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Whitehall House. Cost is $75 per person, $140 per couple; reservations can be made at online or by calling (724) 773-0700.

The immersive evening of theatrical tales and haunting verse from America's pioneer mystery writer also includes hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and wine bar, entertainment, mystery trivia and a silent auction.

The fundraiser is intended as a lively preview of Prime Stage Theatre's Nov. 7-16 production of Mr. Edgar A. Poe Presents: Tales of Mystery, Horror & Imagination written by Pittsburgh sci-fi and horror fiction author Lawrence C. Connolly.

"We've made this into a fun kind of spectral soirée," says Prime Stage Theatre event coordinator Cindy West. "It's a perfect occasion to celebrate the spirit of the Halloween season."

All proceeds support Prime Stage Theatre's upcoming Season of World Premieres:

· In Mr. Edgar A. Poe Presents: Tales of Mystery, Horror & Imagination, popular sci-fi and horror fiction writer Lawrence C. Connolly recreates the dark genius of Edgar Allan Poe performing a selection of favorite tales before a live audience in the 1840s.

· Freedom House: Giving Life a Second Chance by historical playwright L.E. McCullough dramatizes the 1967 creation of Freedom House Ambulance Service, America's first mobile emergency medical unit staffed by professionally-trained paramedics from Pittsburgh's Hill District.

· Resident New Dramatists playwright Tammy Ryan brings to the stage Laurie Halse Anderson's acclaimed young adult novel Speak, the contemporary story of a teenage girl who uses art to find her voice and redefine her identity after the trauma of rape.

"Each of our plays this season is a world premiere written by a Pittsburgh playwright," says Prime Stage Theatre artistic director Dr. Wayne Brinda. "We want audiences to see how literature and history can be brought to life on the stage with a unique local perspective."