Pittsburgh Playhouse Delays Opening of Season to 2021

Pittsburgh Playhouse has announced changes to its upcoming 2020-21 season, due to the health crisis. The opening of the season has been delayed to January 2021, according to a statement on the theatre's website.

The following changes have been made:

The theatre will delay the opening of its scheduled season until January 2021 (specific dates forthcoming). This "pause" in the live production calendar is in alignment with many regional theatres and with our Broadway and Off-Broadway colleagues. The theatre will continue to assess this January postponement throughout the fall term and adjust if necessary.

The Media Innovators Speaker Series is currently under review, and the theatre will be releasing more information about this prestigious series soon.

For the fall semester, the Pittsburgh Playhouse/COPA will create a robust series of live-streaming and digital broadcast events that will offer students safe performance and production opportunities.

The theatre will engage its students in safe projects that will challenge them creatively, broaden their skill sets and prepare them for the ever-changing performance/production environment.

The Pittsburgh Playhouse will partner with various theatres, production companies and technical professionals to ensure that our digital events will be of the highest quality, showcase our students' talents and ensure distribution to the widest possible audiences.

Learn more at https://playhouse.pointpark.edu/press/seasonAdjustment.

