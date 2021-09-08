Pittsburgh Festival Opera's 'Legends In The Limelight' Concert Series Continues With Baritone Michael Chioldi

Pittsburgh Festival Opera will present the second installment of its four-part "Legends in the Limelight" series on Sept. 14 at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland -- starring baritone Michael Chioldi.

The star-studded series kicked off earlier in August with soprano Alexandra Loutsion, whose concert garnered media coverage by KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh City Paper, Pittsburgh in the Round, Trib Total Media and Broadway World, among others.

"The opening of 'Legends in the Limelight' with Alexandra Loutsion was hugely successful. Her incredible vocal and artistic journey through so many genres of music, coupled with her genuine and charming personality, made for an unforgettable evening that so many are still talking about," said artistic director Marianne Cornetti, internationally recognized as one of the leading Verdi mezzo-sopranos of her generation. "I am so excited to bring Michael Chioldi -- one of the most sought-after dramatic baritones -- back to his hometown to make his debut with Pittsburgh Festival Opera. It will be another unforgettable evening."

Experience the voices, stories and glorious songs that enchant opera lovers around the world, without leaving Pittsburgh. Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a reception, giving audiences a chance to mingle with the artists.

"I am thrilled to be able to invite these truly great opera stars, who happen to be my dear friends and colleagues, to Pittsburgh to debut Pittsburgh Festival Opera's 'Legends in the Limelight' concert series," Cornetti added. "This type of concert series doesn't exist here in Pittsburgh, and I truly believe our audiences deserve to hear these great artists."

The remaining artists slated to appear at these larger-than-life performances include:

Michael Chioldi, baritone, Sept. 14

Baritone Michael Chioldi -- who grew up in Pittsburgh's Avalon neighborhood -- has quickly gained the reputation as one of the most sought-after dramatic baritones of his generation. Praised for his "warm, rich tone" (Opera News) and "deeply communicative phrasing" (The Baltimore Sun). (Click to read full bio)

Gregory Kunde, tenor, Oct. 19

Regarded as one of the most accomplished singers on the international opera stage today, American tenor Gregory Kunde appears regularly at the most prestigious opera houses around the world. Kunde's achievements have been recognized with numerous awards, including "Male Singer of the Year" at the 2016 International Opera Awards. (Click to read full bio)

Marjorie Owens, soprano, Nov. 16

A former member of the Sächsische Staatsoper in Dresden and a Grand Finals Winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, soprano Marjorie Owens is receiving a great deal of acclaim as one of the most exciting dramatic sopranos to have recently come to the public's attention. (Click to read full bio)

The series is made possible with generous support from Michele and Pat Atkins, with additional support for Marjorie Owens from William Guy. Tickets for each performance are $75 for adults, $20 for students (with valid student ID) and $10 for youths (17 and younger). Add $50 to attend the reception after the show. To purchase tickets, visit pittsburghfestivalopera.org/upcoming/performances-tickets/legends-in-the-limelight.

Pittsburgh Festival Opera suggests that all guests who enter any performance scheduled this fall should be fully vaccinated. For the "Legends in the Limelight" series, Pittsburgh Festival Opera is a guest in the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Music Hall facilities and is required to follow Museum policy. At this time, we may not ask for your proof of vaccination at the theater prior to entry at the performance, but we will certainly welcome it.

Pittsburgh Festival Opera has, however, mandated the wearing of a mask for all our remaining events. Distancing measures will be in place inside the hall. Please follow the guidance of the Carnegie Music Hall staff and ushers when they ask you to comply with the mask mandate.

This policy will be in effect through the end of our performance season on Dec. 8, 2021, or until advised differently. For more information, please visit pittsburghfestivalopera.org/pittsburgh-festival-opera-vaccination-and-mask-policy/