Pittsburgh Festival Opera To Feature Today's Opera Stars In LEGENDS IN THE LIMELIGHT Concert Series

As part of its expanded season of programming, Pittsburgh Festival Opera will welcome four stars of today's opera world to Pittsburgh for the "Legends in the Limelight" series at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland.

Experience the voices, stories and glorious songs that enchant opera lovers around the world, without leaving Pittsburgh. Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a reception, giving audiences a chance to mingle with the artists.

"I am thrilled to be able to invite these four truly great opera stars, who happen to be my dear friends and colleagues, to Pittsburgh to debut Pittsburgh Festival Opera's 'Legends in the Limelight' concert series," said Marianne Cornetti, internationally recognized as one of the leading Verdi mezzo-sopranos of her generation and Pittsburgh Festival Opera's artistic director. "This type of concert series doesn't exist here in Pittsburgh, and I truly believe our audiences deserve to hear these great artists."

These elegant evenings will feature larger-than-life performances by the following opera stars:

Alexandra Loutsion, soprano, Aug. 3

Alexandra Loutsion -- a Canonsburg native -- continues to be recognized for her passionate performances as a rising star on the operatic stage. (Click to read full bio)

Michael Chioldi, baritone, Sept. 14

Baritone Michael Chioldi -- who grew up in Pittsburgh's Avalon neighborhood -- has quickly gained the reputation as one of the most sought-after dramatic baritones of his generation. (Click to read full bio)

Gregory Kunde, tenor, Oct. 19

Regarded as one of the most accomplished singers on the international opera stage today, American tenor Gregory Kunde appears regularly at the most prestigious opera houses around the world. Kunde's achievements have been recognized with numerous awards, including "Male Singer of the Year" at the 2016 International Opera Awards. (Click to read full bio)

Marjorie Owens, soprano, Nov. 16

A former member of the Sächsische Staatsoper in Dresden and a Grand Finals Winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, soprano Marjorie Owens is receiving a great deal of acclaim as one of the most exciting dramatic sopranos to have recently come to the public's attention. (Click to read full bio)

Tickets for each performance are $75 for adults, $20 for students (with valid student ID) and $10 for youths (17 and younger). Add $50 to attend the reception after the show. To purchase tickets, visit pittsburghfestivalopera.org/upcoming/performances-tickets/legends-in-the-limelight.