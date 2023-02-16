Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Featured Line-up For The 37th Annual EQT Children's Theater Festival

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the featured line-up for the 2023 EQT Children's Theater Festival taking place in the Cultural District May 19 - 21. Now in its 37th year, the EQT Children's Theater Festival, a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, continues to foster imagination through high-quality professional theater performances from around the world. This year's featured arts groups and performers hail from Australia, Canada, France, Madagascar, Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The featured theater performances at this year's Festival include The Gruffalo, a much-loved musical adaptation of the classic picture book of the same name; It's Okay to Be Different, based on the classic stories of bestselling author Todd Parr; Buoyant SEA, an interactive experience featuring a large water table; Hiccup, a hilarious rocking musical extravaganza about working together and friendship; A Letter for Elena, a heartwarming show incorporating theater and dance; Sakasaka, a wordless physical comedy in which three clowns use movement to convey an entertaining story; Origami Tales, masterful storytelling using the medium of Origami; and the return of Mr. Messado's School of Magic for the Young and Young at Heart, a special magical performance geared at teens.

"We are so excited to have the EQT Children's Theater Festival return with an added third day of programming after the condensed Festival we had last year," shares Pamela Komar, Director of Theater, Music, and Youth Programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "This allows school groups and families even more time to explore the Cultural District, our eight featured performances, and all of the free activities that we will announce at a later date in April."

The EQT Foundation, which was established by EQT Corporation, the nation's largest producer of natural gas, returns in 2023 as the Festival's lead and title underwriter, connecting the Pittsburgh community to international arts, entertainment, and culture. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks the EQT Foundation for its stalwart support of this Festival. Through focused giving, the EQT Foundation provides educational opportunities for all ages, values the development of livable communities, and is committed to the preservation of natural resources in our region.

"The EQT Foundation is honored to once again provide underwriting support for the EQT Children's Theater Festival," said Ellen Rossi, President, EQT Foundation. "We are proud to support this showcase of professional international theater for young people - one of only four international children's theater festivals in the entire country - and all the free, inclusive activities that accompany the performances. This event brightens the Cultural District every spring with the eager faces of young theater lovers and their grown-ups, and we are so pleased to play a part!"

In addition to the EQT Foundation, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks its sponsors, Giant Eagle, Inc., Highmark Wholecare, and PPG along with its community supporters the Maranne P. Welch Family Endowment, Allegheny Regional Asset District, The Fine Foundation, The Grable Foundation, PNC Grow Up Great, The Buhl Foundation, Pennsylvania Council On The Arts, and Remake Learning. Special thanks to collaborators Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, City of Pittsburgh, Citiparks, Point Park University Pittsburgh Playhouse, and Roving Art Cart.

Tickets for featured performances go on sale tomorrow and begin at $12 each. Patrons can unlock a special discount when purchasing tickets for multiple shows. Some performances will sell out in advance. To claim your seats now, plan ahead and visit TrustArts.org/CTF, call 412-456-6666, or visit the Box Office at the Benedum Center to purchase. Orders for groups of 10+ tickets or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930.