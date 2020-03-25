Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards Canceled

The Pittsburgh CLO has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Gene Kelly Awards, which were previously scheduled for May 23, due to the ongoing crisis with virus.

This decision was made out of respect for the health and safety of the many students, families, theater professionals and fans who attend and participate in this program each year.

The company announced the cancellation with the following statement, "We are heartbroken that we will not be able to join together and share in the celebration of Allegheny County's incredible High School Musical Theater community. We hope that all of us are able to come back next year, even stronger. We look forward to returning to normal operations, and sharing our art with the community, as soon as possible. We sincerely thank you for your continued patronage and support.

Since 1946, Pittsburgh CLO has been the driving force behind live musical theater in Pittsburgh and the entire Southwestern Pennsylvania region. Under the direction of Van Kaplan since 1997, this not-for-profit arts organization appreciates the support of nearly 200,000 patrons yearly who attend its performances at three venues in the Cultural District: a seasonal subscription series at the Benedum Center, A Musical Christmas Carol at the Byham Theater and year-round shows at the CLO Cabaret. Its dedication to the musical theater art form includes educational programs such as the CLO Academy for Performance and Art, the Gene Kelly Awards, the Richard Rodgers Award and The National High School Theatre Awards. As part of its new works development, the organization has been involved with 27 Broadway shows (31 Tony Awards), and in 2014 produced the world premiere of An American in Paris, on Broadway (4 Tony Awards) and in London's West End. In addition, Pittsburgh CLO launched the SPARK festival for new small-cast musicals in 2018.

For more information please visit pittsburghCLO.org.





