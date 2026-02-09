City Theatre Continues 2025/2026 Season With EUREKA DAY

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theatre will continue its 2025/2026 season with EUREKA DAY, a comedy by Jonathan Spector, directed by Adil Mansoor. The production will run on the City Theatre Main Stage in Pittsburgh.

EUREKA DAY is set at an ultra-progressive private school in California, where a mumps outbreak forces parents and administrators to confront deeply held — and often conflicting — beliefs about vaccination, personal freedom, and collective responsibility. The play premiered in 2018 and examines the difficulty of finding common ground in a polarized environment.

Director Adil Mansoor said, “I am so excited for our production of Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day. The design team has been inspired by local libraries, elementary school music teachers, and our favorite children's books as we imagine the world of our play. And I cannot wait for this incredible cast to bring these deeply hilarious and all too familiar characters to life.”

The play has received multiple honors since its premiere, including the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for its Broadway production, along with recognition from the Drama Desk Awards and the Drama League.

The cast includes Daina Griffith, Max Pavel, John Shepard, Jalina McClarin, and Desiree Mee Jung. The creative team features scenic design by Sasha Jin Schwartz, costume design by Jaime Ericson, lighting design by Xuewei (Eva) Hu, sound design and original music by Stewart Blackwood, projection design by Kolton Cotton, and intimacy coordination by Tonya Lynn. Stage management is by Taylor Meszaros.

City Theatre is partnering with several community organizations in connection with the production, including the Allegheny County Immunization Coalition, Casa San Jose, and Literacy Pittsburgh. A “City Connects Night” will be held in conjunction with the run, and select performances will feature post-show discussions, including a talkback with Dr. Amesh Adalja focused on public health and infectious disease.

During the run of EUREKA DAY, City Theatre will also announce its 2026/2027 season, with subscriptions available at performances.

EUREKA DAY

By Jonathan Spector

Directed by Adil Mansoor

City Theatre Main Stage

Ticketing and Performance Information

EUREKA DAY runs March 7–29, 2026, at City Theatre, 1300 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA. Performances are offered throughout the week, with matinee and evening options, including accessible and pay-what-you-want performances.

Tickets and full performance schedules are available at CityTheatreCompany.org or by calling the box office at 412-431-2489. Discounted tickets for select performances are available through RAD Pass and City Theatre promotions.