Wheeling Symphony Orchestra To Present ENDLESS LOVE Concert In February

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will present ENDLESS LOVE, an evening of classic love songs, on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The concert will take place two days before Valentine’s Day and will feature guest vocalists Shayna Steele and Chester Gregory, performing alongside the orchestra.

The concert is presented by the Presutti Family, with additional support from The Motowners and McKinley Carter Wealth Services. The Pops Series is sponsored by WVU Medicine, and the WSO Capitol Series is sponsored by WesBanco.

The program will include well-known love songs spanning multiple decades, including selections such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “My Girl,” and “At Last.”

“I am so excited for our next concert, Endless Love,” said WSO Music Director John Devlin. “This performance is a celebration of the music that has scored everyday love stories for decades, from ‘Ain't No Mountain High Enough' to ‘My Girl' to ‘At Last.' Whether you come with your partner or a group of friends, I promise there will be several moments where you'll want to sing along or get up and dance!”

Shayna Steele is a vocalist who has appeared with more than 100 symphony orchestras across North America. Her Broadway credits include Rent and Hairspray!, and her recorded vocals have been featured in film soundtracks including Wicked, Hairspray, and The Bourne Identity.

Chester Gregory is a Broadway actor, singer, and recording artist whose stage credits include Hairspray, Dreamgirls, Sister Act, Disney’s Tarzan, and Motown: The Musical. He is a recipient of the NAACP Theatre Award, Joseph Jefferson Award, and Black Theatre Alliance Award, and has performed nationally as both a theatre and symphonic vocalist.

“Our Pops performances are pure fun,” said WSO Executive Director Marc Zyla. “You can come to the performance knowing nothing about the program or the guest artists and I guarantee you'll have a good time. The energy in the hall during these kinds of concerts is electric, and it's the perfect destination for a Valentine's Day date night.”