Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's TALKS WITH TERRY Will Discuss GISELLE With Company Members

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is bringing the "Talks with Terry" program into homes on Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

The program will be streamed, and will feature PBT Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr alongside company dancers Amanda Cochrane, Alejandro Diaz, Diana Yohe and William Moore.

The program will take an in-depth look at the famed love triangle at the heart of "Giselle." It will include performance clips and commentary from Orr and members of the cast with the PBT Orchestra.

There will be a live conversation with Orr and the company members after the presentation.

Watch the "Talks With Terry" presentation on the theatre's website at www.pbt.org.





