Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Reveals Nicolas Gaudreau as New Director of Development

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre announced the appointment of Nicolas Gaudreau as its new director of development. Gaudreau will begin his role on July 7, 2025, just prior to the start of PBT's 2025-2026 season. He joins PBT from Oregon Ballet Theatre, where he has served as director of development. He is a seasoned fundraising executive with more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience as an arts administrator, former ballet dancer and lifelong arts advocate.

"I'm thrilled to join Adam W. McKinney, Nicholas Dragga and the entire organization in building strong communities through the transformative power of dance,” said Nicolas Gaudreau. “From cherished annual traditions like The Nutcracker to thrilling world premieres by today's most exciting choreographers, I can't wait to see you at the ballet!"

“We are absolutely delighted to have Nicolas join PBT as our new director of development,” said Nicholas Dragga, PBT executive director. “The combination of his leadership skills, fundraising expertise and Pittsburgh background will serve PBT and the community well. We look forward to working with him to deepen relationships, build new partnerships and continue PBT's outstanding community outreach.”

About Nicolas Gaudreau

Nicolas Gaudreau brings over two decades of nonprofit leadership to his role as Director of Development at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, combining a lifelong passion for dance with a proven track record in strategic fundraising and community engagement.

A former dancer and arts advocate, Nicolas has deep roots in the dance world, having held key fundraising roles at both Oregon Ballet Theatre and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. At Oregon Ballet Theatre, he served as Director of Development, where he significantly increased corporate sponsorships, improved donor retention by 20% and secured significant public funding—all while helping to shape the company's audience engagement strategy. His work at Alvin Ailey focused on donor development across more than 100 annual performances and included securing key gifts to support The Ailey School and national outreach programs.

His commitment to public service through the arts is also evident in his academic and cultural institution experience. He previously held senior development roles at the University of Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, where he secured transformative capital gifts and contributed to long-term strategic planning efforts.

Known for his community-centered approach and ability to connect donors to mission, Nicolas has led successful campaigns in both capital and annual giving, mentored development teams and advanced inclusive fundraising strategies. His thoughtful leadership continues to center the arts as a powerful tool for storytelling, healing and community connection.

Comments

SPONSORED BY PITTSBURGH CLO