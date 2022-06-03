Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Names Dr. Kathryn Gigler As Acting Executive Director

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) has named Dr. Kathryn Gigler as the organization's acting executive director, effective July 1, 2022. Dr. Gigler has served as PBT's Director of Education and Community Engagement since 2019. Her leadership will help ensure a smooth transition for the organization after current Executive Director Harris Ferris steps down at the end of June, following his successful 15-year tenure.

Some of Dr. Gigler's key accomplishments at PBT include her leadership of the Equity Project Transformation Team which engages with leaders and staff across the organization in developing comprehensive IDEA strategies for the organization, the pivot to digital programming during the pandemic, and significant contributions to education and curriculum design, foundations and grants.

Kathryn L. Gigler brings to the position over a decade of experience as an institutional advocate and educator and a career-long commitment to equity and inclusivity. Following completion of her undergraduate degree at Wake Forest University, she obtained her doctorate in psychology, focusing on cognitive neuroscience, from Northwestern University. Dr. Gigler served as executive director of the Women's Center at Elizabeth City State University and was integral in the formation of the first LGBTQ+ community organization in the region. She has worked with organizations in multiple states around violence prevention and response, including Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, Albemarle Hopeline in Elizabeth City, NC, and the YWCA of Greater Chicago. She has also dedicated her time to arts and cultural organizations throughout the Pittsburgh region, including Attack Theatre and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Prior to joining PBT's team, Dr. Gigler worked as a nonprofit consultant with HPW Associates, Inc. in Pittsburgh.

"Kati is a strategic thinker and proven leader who exemplifies all the core values of PBT," says Board Chair Mary McKinney Flaherty. "We are certain she will be an excellent guide through this next chapter for the organization."

"I'm so excited to step into this new role during a time of such opportunity for PBT. Over the past three years, our team has continued to create innovative programming in every way, including the production of multiple world premieres, the development of key engagement and accessibility initiatives, and enhanced commitment to student health and well-being. We have so much space to continue to grow as an organization and as a community partner to the entire Pittsburgh region," Dr. Gigler says.

Dr. Gigler's appointment follows the February announcement that Harris Ferris would be stepping down from his role as executive director after a successful 15-year tenure. Under his leadership, PBT completed a $21.2 million capital campaign to construct the 14,000-square-foot Byham Center for Dance, eliminated an accumulated deficit and bolstered cash reserves, and fostered a harmonious relationship with the PBT Orchestra, among other notable achievements. His work and collaborative relationship with Dr. Gigler sets her up for a smooth transition as she steps in as acting executive director.

PBT's Executive Search Committee and Management Consultants for the Arts (MCA) continue to lead the search for PBT's next executive director and artistic director, prioritizing the identification of the artistic director first. Board leadership is confident the search will recruit excellent new leaders through a thorough and comprehensive process, ensuring the continued success of the organization. The search committee is co-chaired by PBT board members, Dr. Melonie Nance and Rich Beaty.

"Kati has proven herself to be a high caliber executive over her three years at PBT. Her collaborative approach, strategic thinking, warm demeanor and sterling character make her the perfect choice to provide leadership as PBT advances into its next era of growth and stability," says Harris Ferris.