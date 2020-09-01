Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburg Community Theatre Announces 2021 Productions OLIVER! and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Article Pixel

The theatre returns to in-person performance in February 2021.

Sep. 1, 2020  
Pittsburg Community Theatre Announces 2021 Productions OLIVER! and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Pittsburg Community Theatre has announce two shows as part of its 2020-2021 Mainstage season.

The theatre will resume in-person performances with Oliver!, February 20 - March 7, 2021.

Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist comes to life in this Tony and Oscar Award-winning musical about an orphan boy on his quest to find love and family in Victorian England. Oliver! features a number of Broadway classics, including "Consider Yourself" and "As Long As He Needs Me." Rousing production numbers, unforgettable characters, and a riveting storyline make this show a must-see examination of our universal longing to discover where we belong.

Oliver! features book and music by Lionel Bart.

Directed by Suzan Lorraine
Musical Director G.A. Klein
Choreography by Jennifer Jackson

Once On This Island will be presented April 24 - May 9, 2021.

"Once on this Island" is based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy, it is set in the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. It concerns a peasant girl on a tropical island, who uses the power of love to bring people together of different social classes.

Produced by: Dianna Schepers
Directed and Choreography by: LaTonya Watts

Season tickets are now available through Pittsburg Community Theatre by calling 925-439-PLAY (7529).


Related Articles View More Pittsburgh Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • Garage Museum Announces Artists For Second Triennial, Along With Fully-Online International Preview And Curator-Led Tour
  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series