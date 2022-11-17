PCT Announces The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit Set For Next Month

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the first ever Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit. This full-day event taking place at the Trust Arts Education Center, 805-807 Liberty Avenue in the Cultural District, will celebrate the four elements of Hip Hop culture (Emcee, DJ, Graffiti, and Breaking). The Summit includes five free community workshops and events: Learn to Spray and Style Write Workshop and Graffiti Gallery Tour by Max Gonzales and Shane Pilsner, a screening of the classic Hip Hop film Wild Style at the Harris Theater, Basics of Popping & Animation workshop by Mario Quinn Lyles of Level Up Studios, and an open to the public All-styles Dance Battle with prizes! Advanced Registration for all community workshops and events is required in order to attend.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit will close with a ticketed Emcee & DJ Showcase featuring DJ Nate da Barber, DJ Inception, DJ Yamez, and an electrifying performance by 1Hood Media artists Saïd, Treble NLS, JM the Poet, SpeciàlK, and DJ QRX.

The excitement is just beginning with this kick-off to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's year-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop in 2023. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for the Trust email list for updates at TrustArts.org/HipHop.

"The Hip Hop Summit is a collaboration of our Strategic Partnership and Community Engagement and Programming teams," says Randal Miller, director of special projects. "We are so excited to be able to shine a light on the important influence Hip Hop has had on the city of Pittsburgh and beyond. We are also elated to be partnering with 1Hood Media in bringing these talented local artists to the forefront".

"Curating the Gallery Crawls in the Cultural District has given me the opportunity to build connections with some fantastic local artists in the Hip Hop space and beyond,'' says Terri Bell, vice president of strategic partnerships and community engagement. "It's such a great privilege to be able to extend that outreach for this event."

View the full lineup at TrustArts.org/HipHop The Trust Arts Education Center is universally accessible. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666. Proof of vaccination and masking is not required to attend the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit. For the latest information on venue entry requirements, safety, and security please visit TrustArts.org/Welcome.

