Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|When Jesus Divorced Me
off the WALL productions (10/06-10/21) PHOTOS
|#UglyCry - grief hits different now
off the WALL productions (9/22-10/14) PHOTOS
|Moulin Rouge!
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (9/27-10/08)
|The Fab Four performs The Beatles' "Rubber Soul"
Warner Theatre (10/01-10/01)
|The Last Five Years
Greensburg Garden & Civic Center (9/29-10/01)
|Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
|The Kite Runner
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/12)
|When Jesus Divorced Me
Carnegie Stage (10/06-10/21)
|Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
|Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
