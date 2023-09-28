Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Tickets On Sale For PAW PATROL LIVE at the Benedum Center Photo
Tickets On Sale For PAW PATROL LIVE at the Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 from February 8-11, 2024.  Tickets are on sale now! 

Review: BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR Investigates the Heart of Jazz at Pittsburg Photo
Review: BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR Investigates the Heart of Jazz at Pittsburgh Public Theater

The new biomusical elevates one of popular music's cult figures to the forefront with wondrous results. There's a popular witticism that the musical biopic was almost killed by Walk Hard, which skewered each and every convention of the genre so thoroughly that everything since has just seemed like a rehash of Walk Hard.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatres Season Opener Showcases Four Works Including Two Premieres Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Season Opener Showcases Four Works Including Two Premieres

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will open its 2023-24 season with Light in the Dark, which runs October 27 - 29 at the Byham Theater. Learn more about the programme here!

Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Public Theaters BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR Photo
Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Public Theater's BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR

The world premiere jazz musical BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR is on stage September 19 to October 11 at the O’Reilly Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh. Check out all new photos here!

