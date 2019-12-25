McCune, Snyder Lead A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At PICT

Shammen McCune* (Pittsburgh Public's The Tempest) and Allan Snyder* (Les Miserables Broadway, Phantom of the Opera National Tour) are set to lead a new "midwinter" adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream at PICT Classic Theatre, February 13-29, 2020. Alan Stanford will direct and adapt.

Joining them are Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Performers of the Year Martin Giles* and James FitzGerald* (PICT's The Woman in Black) as Bottom and Peter Quince, respectively. Lamar K. Cheston* (City Theatre's One Night in Miami) returns to PICT as Lysander after critically acclaimed turns in PICT's Romeo and Juliet (Benvolio) and Oedipus Rex. David Toole* (Pittsburgh CLO) makes his PICT debut as Demetrius. Completing the principal cast are Zoe Abuyuan as Helena and Saige Smith as Hermia - also making their PICT debuts - and Jacob Epstein (PICT's The Old Curiosity Shop) as Puck.

As the fairies, Jane Eyre alums Grace Vensel, Abigail Gilman, and Christine Starkey will join Caroline Lucas, returning to the PICT stage after starring in 2018's The Old Curiosity Shop.

Cory Goddard* and Karen Baum* will serve as the Stage Management team.

This new adaptation will contrast the passion of love against the iciness of love unrequited. Actors will play multiple roles to reflect that duality, against a sumptuous midwinter backdrop. A Midsummer Night's Dream will perform in the Fred Rogers Studio at WQED February 13-29, 2020.

Tickets are $48 and can be purchased online at picttheatre.org or over the phone at 412-561-6000. Flex Subscription packages are available for both of PICT's 2020 presentations of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Hugh Leonard's Da (April 2020). Discounted Student, Artist, Senior, and Group Rate tickets are available through inquiry by phone.

PICT Classic Theatre is an internationally recognized organization whose mission is to examine current social issues through the lens of classic text. For 23 years, PICT has been Pittsburgh's home for Classic and Irish Theatre.

*Artists are members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Actors and Stage Managers.





