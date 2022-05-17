KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS & More Announced for Pittsburgh CLO's 2022 Summer of Musicals

Pittsburgh CLO will present its 2022 Summer of Musicals with an array of six joyful, award-winning musicals, celebrating its 76th season. Under the new leadership of Executive Producer Mark Fleischer, the summer lineup showcases the best of national, regional and local talent and features stunning production enhancements, like its new video wall and immersive entertainment experiences beyond the stage. The 2022 Summer of Musicals will feature the Pittsburgh CLO premieres of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE and SISTER ACT, in addition to KINKY BOOTS, GODSPELL, A CHORUS LINE, and the national tour of JERSEY BOYS



Following a uniquely innovative summer celebrating its 75th Anniversary with outdoor productions at Heinz field, CLO is excited to return to its beloved summer home with fun enhancements for its patrons, such as entertainment in its lobby and dance parties in the street. CLO is proud to welcome back its employees, staffing all positions from ushers to its scene and costume shops who are busy creating an unforgettable visual experience for each production. The summer opens with Jersey Boys on June 7, followed by a blockbuster lineup of five shows.



"We are excited to welcome audiences back to the Benedum for our 76th anniversary," said Mark Fleischer, CLO Executive Producer. "They are in store for a real treat as we pay homage to Pittsburgh and celebrate our coming back together with an exciting season lineup and new ways to engage. It's beautiful seeing the tradition of the CLO Summer of Musicals passed down from generation to generation along with those patrons experiencing CLO for the first time, or making their return to sharing in live performance at the Benedum."

Audiences will enjoy a creative intersection of local and national talent both on stage and off. In addition to homegrown performers from the CLO Academy to local universities, these up-and-coming stars will have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals and take the next step in launching their careers. From the artistry coming out of the scenic and costume shops, directors, choreographers, music and more, this season is overflowing with opportunity.



Additionally, Pittsburgh CLO has been a proud local economic generator for 76 years, hiring local acting, artistic, and production professionals from all around the Pittsburgh region. This summer, CLO is poised to employ more than 300 theatre professionals and pump more than $9 million into the community (per The American's for the Arts Economic impact calculator). Plus, 100 percent of sponsorships and ticket sales flow back to CLO and the Pittsburgh region since the productions are locally produced.

"A ticket purchase means so much more than a seat for a show. It's an introduction and continuation of celebrating live theatre, support for local arts and education programs, and unparalleled experiences for performers and our patrons," said Fleischer. "We are Pittsburgh made and Pittsburgh proud."

The summer of musicals lineup includes:

JERSEY BOYS

June 7-12



The Behind-the-Scenes Broadway Musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Featuring the legendary top ten hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)." JERSEY BOYS contains authentic, "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for ages 12+



THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (Pittsburgh CLO Premiere)



June 21-26

Starring Clay Aiken & Paige Davis



When a die-hard theater fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce. Winner of five Tony Awards, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.



KINKY BOOTS



July 5-10



The exhilarating true story about a struggling shoe factory that will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. A surefire crowd-pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

GODSPELL

July 12-17



Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. GODSPELL was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. GODSPELL features a parade of beloved songs, including "Day by Day," "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," and "All for the Best."

A CHORUS LINE

July 26-31



The One... The Only... Singular Sensation. This backstage story of 17 aspiring dancers pairs heart-stopping, toe-tapping performances with soaring ballads, all against the backdrop of the ups and downs of a life in show business. This powerful and emotion-filled musical is for anyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. Adult Language & Content

SISTER ACT (Pittsburgh CLO Premiere)

August 9-14



Can we get an amen? When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put into protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Filled with powerful gospel and R&B music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, SISTER ACT is a tribute to the universal power of friendship and song.

Tickets

Individual tickets start at $29. Flexible 3 and 6-show season ticket packages are available online or by calling our Season Ticket Hotline at 412-281-2822. Season ticket holders can take advantage of great benefits including exchange privileges, reserved parking, behind-the-scenes email updates and much more. Groups of 10 or more enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Contact groups@pittsburghclo.org for more information.