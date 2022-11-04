Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conservatory Of Performing Arts Alumni Return To Pittsburgh Playhouse

The company will present public performances of five of their original repertoire pieces on November 12 and 13.

Nov. 04, 2022  

Conservatory Of Performing Arts Alumni Return To Pittsburgh Playhouse

Next up in the Pittsburgh Playhouse's 22-23 season "Shaping the Arts: Black Femme Artists and Creators" is Dallas Black Dance Theatre, a top ten contemporary modern dance company and the artistic home of two Point Park University alumni, Bianca Melidor and Terrell Rogers, Jr. The company will present public performances of five of their original repertoire pieces on November 12 and 13, as well as leading guest artist classes for current Point Park students and local Pittsburgh community members.

Pittsburgh Playhouse Artistic Director Garfield Lemonius is an alum of Dallas Black Dance Theatre and said, "It will be so nice to reconnect with our Conservatory dancers who have moved so quickly into this excellent company." Melidor and Rogers both completed their training at Point Park University Conservatory of Performing Arts within the past five years.

For ticket buying, contact the Pittsburgh Playhouse Box office at 412.392.8000 or visit Pittsburgh Playhouse for more information on the complete Pittsburgh Playhouse 22-23 season.

