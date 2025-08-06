BILAL Comes to the 15th Annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bilal is an artist in every sense – an independent singer, songwriter, and producer whose forward-thinking sound defies convention. His music seamlessly weaves together jazz, Afro-futurism, classic soul, alternative R&B, rock, and even classical influences, showcasing a style that's always been ahead of its time. Bilal will perform at the 15th anniversary of the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (PIJF) co-presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield on Sunday, September 21. The concert is free on Liberty Avenue in front of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) in downtown Pittsburgh. VIP seating and experience is available for purchase.

After studying jazz composition and opera at The New School in New York City, he signed with Interscope Records and released his debut album, First Born Second. He quickly built a loyal following through emotionally charged live performances. Though often grouped with “neo-soul,” Bilal's music resists labels—most notably in his unreleased yet acclaimed second album Love for Sale, and his bold 2010 comeback, Airtight's Revenge, which earned a Grammy nomination.

He continued to evolve with A Love Surreal (2013) and In Another Life (2015), the latter following his standout contributions to Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly. During the 2020 lockdown, he created the EP Voyage-19 in a live-streamed, 54-hour collaboration with over 30 musicians. He later released Live at Glasshaus (2023) and his self-released sixth studio album, Adjust Brightness, in 2024.

Don't miss the chance to experience Bilal's genre-bending brilliance live at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (PIJF) co-presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield on September 21.

The 15th edition of the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival co-presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, produced by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, takes place September 18 – 21, 2025 inside AWAACC with free concerts on Saturday and Sunday in front of the Center. In addition to the ticketed events featuring a Salute to George Benson with Dan Wilson and Jonathan Butler and the Taste of Jazz Party, the weekend's artists include Branford Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Eric Benét, Bilal, Jazzmeia Horn, Etienne Charles & Creole Soul, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Tarbaby, Obed Calvaire, Keith David, Be'la Dona, Kandace Springs, Ella Bric, Nathan-Paul Davis, Michael Mayo, John Shannon, Ekep Nkwelle and more.