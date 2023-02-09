BEYOND THE RED DOOR: A THEATRICAL EVENT SERIES Announces New Dates For Spring 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center introduced an experiential event series: Beyond the Red Door late last year. The initiative expands on the permanent exhibition August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape and draws from the artistic process, practice, and themes of plays by Wilson. The series is conceived and curated by AWAACC Theatre Curator, Stephanie Rolland.

The 3rd event in the series will take place on February 26th, 2023, at "Create and Sip" patrons are encouraged to grab a glass of wine, beer, or soda and dive into an afternoon of arts workshops rooted in August Wilson's creative process and his play Gem of the Ocean. With guidance from a professional playwright and visual artist Brandon Jennings, guests will create something new in a casual atmosphere with drinks and snacks. There will be free time after the workshops to chat with the workshop leaders, continue sipping, and/or working on your favorite piece. Bar and Food open at 2:30 pm with workshops beginning at 3 pm. Art supplies will be provided. For ages 21+.

On March 3rd, join members of the August Wilson Society and guests of the August Wilson Colloquium for How I Learned What I Learned. Beloved Pittsburgh actor, Wali Jamal, returns to the main stage with his critically acclaimed performance of August Wilson's one-man show. Wilson journeys with us through his fascinating life story from the beginning, through his many firsts in love, work, and purpose, to the completion of the award-winning ten-play series, the American Century Cycle, near the end of his life. We meet many of the captivating people who shaped him as a man, a poet, and a playwright. Best suited for ages 14+ due to intense language and mention of violence.

Closing out this first season of Beyond the Red Door: a theatrical event series, we will host a unique, foodie experience in "Taste of the American Century" on Thursday, April 26th. Recipes are stories; they are a passing on of culture, love, and memories. August Wilson knew this well and featured many historically Black recipes and Black-owned establishments throughout his plays. The transformed AWAACC café will host a demonstration kitchen event featuring a chef's take on one of the recipes highlighted in August Wilson's American Century Cycle. Additional food and drink will be served after the demonstration.

All events are ticketed. Tickets and more information are available at awaacc.org.