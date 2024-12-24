August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED to Open at New Hazlett Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How I Learned What I Learned, the one-man play written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson, is coming to New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh this winter.

The production will star Wali Jamal. In the production, Wilson shares his journey as a child in Pittsburgh to his rise as a successful playwright. The production will be presented on January 20, 2025. Tickets are Pay What You Can, starting at $10.

About August Wilson



August Wilson was an American playwright. He has been referred to as the "theater's poet of Black America". He is best known for a series of ten plays collectively called The Pittsburgh Cycle, which chronicle the experiences and heritage of the African-American community in the 20th century. Plays in the series include, Jitney (1982), Fences (1984), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (1984), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (1986), The Piano Lesson (1987), King Hedley II (1999). Two of his plays received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and two of his other works won the Tony Award for Best Play. In 2006 Wilson was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

