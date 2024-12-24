Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED to Open at New Hazlett Theater

The performance will take place on January 20, 2025.

By: Dec. 24, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED to Open at New Hazlett Theater ImageHow I Learned What I Learned, the one-man play written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson, is coming to New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh this winter. 

LATEST NEWS

Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; The Theatre Factory Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
August Wilson African American Cultural Center Welcomes Three New Board Members
WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Comes to Prime Stage Theatre

The production will star Wali Jamal. In the production, Wilson shares his journey as a child in Pittsburgh to his rise as a successful playwright. The production will be presented on January 20, 2025. Tickets are Pay What You Can, starting at $10.

About August Wilson


August Wilson was an American playwright. He has been referred to as the "theater's poet of Black America". He is best known for a series of ten plays collectively called The Pittsburgh Cycle, which chronicle the experiences and heritage of the African-American community in the 20th century. Plays in the series include, Jitney (1982), Fences (1984), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (1984), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (1986), The Piano Lesson (1987), King Hedley II (1999). Two of his plays received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and two of his other works won the Tony Award for Best Play. In 2006 Wilson was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos