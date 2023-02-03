2023 Oscar-Nominated Short Films To Screen At The Harris Theater February 17 - March 9

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the return of the ever popular Oscar Nominated Short Films. The 2023 Oscar Shorts is co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Shorts Film Festival and presented by Film Pittsburgh in accordance with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and will be shown at the Harris Theater February 17 through March 9.

With five films each in the three Oscar Shorts categories - Animation, Documentary, and Live Action - the public can predict the winner for each category for a chance to be entered to win prizes. Prizes will be given to one individual per category who guesses correctly, with a grand prize awarded to whomever correctly predicts the winners of all categories. The Oscar winners for Best Short Film will be announced live at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

"Touted as an annual tradition by local film critic Sean Collier, the Oscar Shorts at the Harris Theater are truly something film buffs and beyond look forward to and keep coming back for", says Joseph Morrison, Venue Manager. "The great thing about the shorts in these categories is that they represent a type of filmmaking that is at times vastly different from what we see in full-length feature films. We are beyond excited to bring these back for the second year since the pandemic, and look forward to seeing the predictions of our patrons!"

"We're big fans of short films at Film Pittsburgh!" said Kathryn Spitz Cohan, executive director of Film Pittsburgh. "So we're thrilled to co-present this special screening of Oscar Shorts".

Tickets (starting at $11) for the 2023 Oscar Shorts are now on-sale and can be purchased at TrustArts.org/Film.

THE 2023 OSCAR SHORTS NOMINEES

Oscar Shorts: Animation*

Screenings Available Fri - Sun at 5:30 pm | Mon - Tues at 7:30 pm | Wed - Thurs at 5:30 pm

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (Australia)

Ice Merchants (Portugal, United Kingdom, France)

My Year of Dicks (USA)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (United Kingdom)

The Flying Sailor (Canada)

Oscar Shorts: Documentary

Screenings Available Sat - Sun at 2 pm | Wed at 7:30 pm

Haulout (United Kingdom, Russia)

How Do You Measure a Year? (USA)

Stranger at the Gate (USA)

The Elephant Whisperers (India)

The Martha Mitchell Effect (USA)

Oscar Shorts: Live Action

Screenings Available Fri - Sun at 7:30 pm | Mon - Tues at 5:00 pm | Thursday at 7:30 pm

An Irish Goodbye (Ireland)

Ivalu (Denmark)

Le Pupille (Italy, USA)

Night Ride (Norway)

The Red Suitcase (Luxembourg)

*This year's nominees for Best Animated Short Film are intended for adult audiences and are not child friendly.

The definitive cinema of choice for filmmakers and film lovers alike, the historic Harris Theater is an intimate, single-screen theater dedicated to the art of independent film. With innovative programming that celebrates the diversity of cinematic artistry, the Harris Theater brings the best of independent, international, and documentary films to Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. Originally built in 1931, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust purchased and restored the Harris Theater and its art deco marquee, reopening it to the public in 1995. TrustArts.org/Film

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh's most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District. The District is one of the country's largest land masses "curated" by a single nonprofit arts organization. A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation and creativity. Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy and enhancing Pittsburgh's quality of life. Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies and thousands of private citizens, the Trust maintains a Charity Navigator Four-Star Rating and stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.